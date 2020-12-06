Matthew Perry Shares First Photos Of New Fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry’s fiancée just made a major social media debut!

The actor shared his first public photos of bride-to-be Molly Hurwitz in a pair of Instagram posts over the weekend in which she posed in new “Friends” merch from Matthew’s charity collection.

Matthew previously announced the new apparel with a snap of himself wearing a T-shirt featuring a drawing of his “Friends” character, Chandler Bing, doing one of his signature dances.

For her part, Molly modeled a tee with the phrase “Could this BE any more of a T-shirt” written on the front – a cute nod to Chandler’s most memorable line. In the second pic, she sported a “Friends”-inspired baseball cap while holding – what else? – a banana up to her ear.

The line is available for two weeks and supports the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts, Matthew explained.

The TV icon confirmed his and Molly’s happy news on Thanksgiving, joking to People why taking such a big step couldn’t have worked out any better.

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” Matthew said.

The 51-year-old and the literary manager, 29, have reportedly been dating since 2018. Molly gave her man a sweet shoutout after he joined Instagram last February.

“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite,” she wrote on her private IG account at the time.

A wedding isn’t the only exciting event on Matthew’s radar—he recently revealed on Twitter that the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion special has been rescheduled for March 2021.

“Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!” he wrote.

— Erin Biglow