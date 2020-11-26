WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Matthew Perry Engaged To ‘Greatest Woman On The Planet’ Molly Hurwitz

Could he BE any more engaged? Matthew Perry has popped the question to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, and People confirms she said yes!

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” the 51-year-old “Friends” alum told the outlet.

Molly, 29, works as a literary agent, and has been dating Matthew since 2018. She shared a sweet shout-out to her man after he joined Instagram this February. “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite,” she wrote on her private Instagram account.

A wedding isn’t the only exciting event on Matthew’s radar—he recently revealed on Twitter that the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion special had been rescheduled for March 2021, writing, “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Matthew Perry Through The Years

Matthew Perry Through The Years

View Gallery

Read More

Gigi Hadid Says Her And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl Has Already Changed Their World

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.