Matthew McConaughey, The Rock And More Stars Pay Tribute To Military On Veteran’s Day

On November 11, America celebrates Veterans Day to pay tribute to members of the United States Armed Forces. And celebrities made sure to spread their own patriotism, sharing photos in tribute to some of their favorite veterans.

Kevin Bacon showed his gratitude toward the troops with a fun and “Footloose” themed dance video while Kerry Washington shared how much she appreciate her own father’s service.

Check out how celebrities are showing their gratitude toward veterans.

Matthew McConaughey

View this post on Instagram

 

today and every day #thankyouforyourservice #veteransday

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on

Tia Mowry

Kelly Ripa

Kevin Bacon

Snooki

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you !🙏🏽🇺🇸 #happyveteransday

A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” 💋 (@snooki) on

Kerry Washington

Jamie Lee Curtis

Mark Wahlberg

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you for serving our country with courage and dedication. God bless all of you and your families. #VeteransDay 🇺🇸

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

The Rock

