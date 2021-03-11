WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Matthew McConaughey May Run For Texas Governor: ‘I Have Some Things To Teach & Share’

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about his possible political aspirations.

During an appearance on “The Balanced Voice” podcast, the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor revealed that he’s thinking a lot about what’s next for him.

“I’m looking into now, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share,” he said. “What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

When asked if he was deliberating a run for Governor of Texas, he said, “It’s a true consideration.”

Matthew previously expressed his desire to run for office in November 2020 during an appearance on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” saying, “Politics seems to be a broken business to me right now, and when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

Texas’ current governor, Greg Abbott, is up for re-election in 2022—so we just might see Matthew McConaughey on the ballot soon.

