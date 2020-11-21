Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Sequel To Begin Shooting In July 2021 (Report)

Marvel is moving forward with the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther” months after the sudden and unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman.

The movie had been sidelined in the wake of Boseman’s passing — delaying a planned March 2021 production start as the cast and filmmaker Ryan Coogler navigated the grief of the tragic loss.

However, multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the studio is preparing for the untitled “Black Panther 2” to begin shooting in Atlanta in July, and production will likely last upwards of six months.

According to the outlet, actor Tenoch Huerta, star of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” is in talks to play one of the antagonists. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new film, with some speculating that Wright’s character Shuri may take on a more prominent role.

Boseman passed away on Aug. 28 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed the news in a statement that read, “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther.’ He died in his home with his wife and family by his side.”

— Gabi Duncan