Martha Stewart Denies She ‘Jumped The Line’ For COVID-19 Vaccine

Martha Stewart got the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, and she’s firing back at those accusing her of jumping the line.

The 79-year-old lifestyle icon shared a video of herself receiving the vaccine on Monday, writing in a lengthy caption, “I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines.”

“I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster,” she continued. “The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines. Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic.”

The “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” host went on to address any concerns that she received preferential treatment due to her celebrity status, adding, “We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic. To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others.”

Martha is used to clapping back at haters—last year, she slammed a troll who criticized her when she posted photos of a lobster dinner, calling her “tone deaf.”

Martha responded, “The lobsters were $4 each from a fisherman who was happy to be getting more than from his regular buyer. We had potatoes from our own garden. And corn from a local farm which we support. We feed everyone who works for us. We do not waste. We compost. We work. We give generously to many organizations. We care about the pandemic and observe healthy living and social distancing etc and we wear masks we are good people.”

— by Katcy Stephan