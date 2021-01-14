Mario Lopez Remaining Positive That Dustin Diamond Will Overcome Cancer Diagnosis

Mario Lopez is sending all of his prayers and positivity to his “Saved By The Bell” co-star Dustin Diamond, amid Dustin’s recent cancer diagnosis.

The Access Hollywood host shared a touching Instagram photo on Thursday night, just hours after Dustin’s team revealed that he was battling cancer. Alongside a side-by-side photo as teenagers to a more recent photo, Mario shared his hope that Dustin will overcome this health battle.

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this,” Mario shared. “Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless.”

Dustin’s team shared a heartbreaking post on the actor’s Facebook channel on Thursday announcing his recent diagnosis.

“At this time, we can confirm Dustin does have cancer. [He] will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made… We ask that everyone respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated,” the statement read.

A rep for the actor also told NBC News, “It’s serious, but we don’t know how serious yet. He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well. He’s at an undisclosed hospital in Florida. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

Dustin’s cancer diagnosis comes following news that he had been hospitalized after experiencing pain “all over his body.”

Sending positivity and a speedy recovery to Dustin.

