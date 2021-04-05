Mariah Carey Hits An Impressive High Note To Celebrate Getting Covid Vaccine

Mariah Carey is celebrating through song!

The “We Belong Together” singer shared a video this weekend as she received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and she’s positively glowing!

“They’re having a medical narrative, but I’m here,” she said as the doctors spoke to each other before administering the shot. “Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don’t really think about it.”

“Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe,” she continued. “You know, we’re still in this battle together.”

Even for a vaccination appointment, Mariah brought her signature glam, rocking a Louis Vuitton shirt, large hoop earrings, stylish sunglasses, and of course, a mask.

Mariah tried to strike a pose with her hand on her hip, but was asked to relax her arm for the shot. “I’m filming, that’s the problem! I’m in my filming stance,” Mariah laughed, before singing a high note as the needle was inserted.

“Vaccine side effect: G6,” she wrote, referring to the note she managed to hit while being vaccinated.

She ended her video with a message of hope and encouragement for her followers, saying, “Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We’re all in this together, as we’ve said. Love you much!”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!