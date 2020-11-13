Mariah Carey Drops ‘Long Lost’ Music Video For 1995’s “Underneath The Stars’

Mariah Carey is digging never-before-seen gems to share with fans.



The singer just released a “long lost” music video for her 1995 track, “Underneath the Stars.”

“The long lost video for Underneath The Stars is finally here! It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I’m so happy to have found it for #MC30,” she wrote on Twitter.

The long lost video for Underneath The Stars is finally here! ✨✨✨It's one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I'm so happy to have found it for #MC30 💖 https://t.co/Ik9V3vtZvQ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 13, 2020

Mariah has been celebrating 30 years since her self-titled debut album.



The iconic singer has been getting into the Christmas spirit after sharing a video of a ghoulish creature finding the pop-star in a holiday-themed room.

The 50-year-old’s fans are speculating a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson after the singer shared a photo with “AG”, “JH”, and “MC” initialed on three chairs on her Instagram account in October.



Apple announced in August the songstress will star in the holiday special, ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.’