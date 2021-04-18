Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Passionate Kiss In ACM Awards Performance

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd were couple goals at the 2021 ACM Awards.

The happy couple took the stage to share a performance of their new song “Chasing After You” from the Ryman Auditorium and their love song definitely was as authentic as it comes! Maren, clad in a gold dress, soared on the high notes as she sang alongside her husband of three years. Ryan, a talented songwriter, looked equally smitten as he joined his love onstage and the couple closed the performance with a passionate kiss.

#ACMawards nominee @MarenMorris and her hubby @RyanHurd have us falling in love all over again! 😍🎶 Watch @CBS or @paramountplus now to see the rest of the night's performances! pic.twitter.com/0FERInLCO5 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

The duo, who are also parents to a newborn son, Hayes, looked like they were having a blast sharing the stage together.

And Maren has a big night ahead too. The three-time ACM Award winner is up for six awards this year and is tied with Chris Stapleton for the most nominations during the ceremony.

She brought home a win right off the top with Song of The Year for her hit, “The Bones.”

“This is, this is really bittersweet because I didn’t write this just by myself, and each time I’ve been so lucky to accept an award for this song, my cowriters Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins have not been able to be here,” she shared.

“Thank you for the ACMs for keeping us safe. This so meaningful to me, Song of the Year is something that I have just dreamt of for so long,” Miranda added. “And I feel like with this song, with ‘The Bones’ I wrote, it when I was dating my now husband, and it was just a song to him. And I feel sometimes like songs know you better than you know them at the time. And I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me that I didn’t know were possible the day I wrote it.”

“And this has just been a hell of a year. And hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace. So thank you so much.”