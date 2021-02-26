Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Lead 2021 ACM Award Nominations: See The Full List!

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Award nominations were announced on Friday by Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osbourne on “CBS This Morning.”
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead with the most nominations, each nabbing six nods. While Miranda Lambert earned five nominations. Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett trailed behind with four nominations each.
The ACM awards this year are making history with four black artists nominated for awards, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend, who is nominated for the first time. Another historic first for the award show is that a woman is featured in every song for Single of the Year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The ACM Awards will be broadcasted live on CBS from The Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium on April 18.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
Hardy
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“Gone,” Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown
Music Event of the Year
“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“Does to Me,” Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani
“One Beer,” Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
“One Too Many,” Keith Urban and Pink
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
