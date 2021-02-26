Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Lead 2021 ACM Award Nominations: See The Full List!

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Award nominations were announced on Friday by Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osbourne on “CBS This Morning.”

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead with the most nominations, each nabbing six nods. While Miranda Lambert earned five nominations. Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett trailed behind with four nominations each.

The ACM awards this year are making history with four black artists nominated for awards, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend, who is nominated for the first time. Another historic first for the award show is that a woman is featured in every song for Single of the Year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The ACM Awards will be broadcasted live on CBS from The Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium on April 18.



Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“Does to Me,” Luke Combs feat. Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani

“One Beer,” Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson

“One Too Many,” Keith Urban and Pink

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

