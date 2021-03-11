March Madness Just Got Sweeter With The Ultimate Kelly Clarkson Bracket Challenge!

Move over March Madness, there’s a new kind of madness we’re into and it’s called Kelly Madness! That’s right, we made an entire bracket challenge dedicated to the one and only, Kelly Clarkson! We pulled together some of her top hits and plenty of fan-favorite songs to create the Ultimate Kelly Madness Bracket Challenge. You can download the bracket below to print and fill in. You can then head to our Twitter and Instagram Stories starting Monday, March 15 at 3 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT to vote in our interactive bracket challenge. The next round of voting will be updated every other day until the winning song is announced on March 27. While there’s no “winner” per se, this is a fun way to share the Kelly Clarkson songs that touch us most and connect with fellow stans around the globe during this still very confusing time. Be sure to use #KellyMadness if you post your completed bracket on your social media accounts.

Download your bracket here.