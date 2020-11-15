Mandy Moore Says She Can’t Wait To Welcome Baby Boy With Hubby Taylor Goldsmith As She Accepts People’s Choice Award

Mandy Moore has a baby boy on the way – and she can’t wait to share that journey with her husband.

The “This Is Us” actress scooped up a People’s Choice Award for Drama TV Star and she took the stage to thank her fans and also her soon-to-be baby daddy. Clad in a black dress that showcased her new pregnancy curves, Mandy rubbed her belly as she gave her thanks.

“Wow, seriously this is incredible. I am so truly humbled and honored to be among esteemed group of artists and receive this award from you, all of you out there, people, fans watching on TV, inviting us into your homes, it’s just beyond. To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn’t be here without you, you’re part of our growing family,” Mandy began.

“And sharing Rebecca’s story with all of you, continues to be height of my career. And to cast and crew, I’m so proud to work with all of you, you’re some of the best in the business,” Mandy added.

Then she turned the tables to her personal life, sharing that she cannot wait to welcome her first child with her husband, Taylor Dawes.

“And love of my life Taylor, so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you,” Mandy sweetly said. “Let’s please keep each other safe, continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands and be kind to one another. Thank you so much.”

The actress shared the news with fans on social media on Thursday, Sept. 24 that she was expecting her first. Child.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she wrote alongside photos of Goldsmith cradling her growing baby bump.

