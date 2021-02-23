Mandy Moore Gives Birth To Baby Boy And Reveals His Name

Mandy Moore is a mom!

The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced that they welcomed a baby boy named August Harrison Goldsmith.

The new mom shared a photo of her newborn writing, “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The “This Is Us” star shared stunning maternity photos and revealed that the couple were awaiting their bundle of joy.

“Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance (seriously the waiting and anticipation is almost too much- I kid),” she wrote in a Feb. 19 Instagram post alongside photos of her bump. “Anytime you’re ready, sir.” She added in her Instagram Story, “Trying all the things to get this little man to join the party, but I know they come on their own time…”

The 36-year-old has been open about her fertility journey. In January she opened up about her struggles to get pregnant.

“We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” she said, revealing that she consulted a fertility specialist who believed she may have endometriosis.

“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there,” Mandy elaborated. “It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.”

Ahead of the surgery, Mandy’s fertility specialist mentioned that she was ovulating, but the chances of conceiving were slim. “So I was like, all right, whatever,” Mandy said, before adding, “And lo and behold…”

Mandy publicly announced her pregnancy in September 2020, a decision which she didn’t take lightly. “Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it. I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks,” she says.

Now, she says the “little things” get to her the most as she prepares to become a mom. “Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It’s real. There’s going to be a little human that needs a pacifier,” she said.

Mandy couldn’t help but gush over husband Taylor Goldsmith, adding, “I think he’s been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life. He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading.”

Mandy says she hopes she and Taylor can raise their son well, adding, “I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries.”

