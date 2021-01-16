Mandy Moore Cradles Baby Bump In Dreamy Maternity Photo & Teases Due Date Is ‘Almost’ Here

Mandy Moore is ready for motherhood!

The “This Is Us” star shared a dreamy look at her final stages of pregnancy on Friday, giving fans an Instagram preview from a recent maternity shoot with photographer Jenna Jones.

Mandy donned a breezy, floral-patterned dress and matching cape for the occasion and gently cradled her growing bump for one shot, teasing that her little one’s due date is approaching rapidly.

“Almost there,” she captioned the snap.

Jenna also posted two peeks from the session, which showed Mandy posing in a woodland setting.

“This ethereal mama 🌸 Little bump shoot with @mandymooremm,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy back in September and has kept followers well-updated since. Last month, Mandy joked on Instagram that she was 30 weeks along with her “tiny kickboxer” and later admitted in her Stories that she’d been experiencing some physical and emotional challenges.

“Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??” she asked. “I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”

In a follow-up post the next morning, the actress and singer seemed to be doing better and gave a shoutout to those who weighed in with their pregnancy experiences.

“Thanks to all who responded and reached out after my message last night about feeling out of sorts. Today is a new day and I feel less ‘off’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon,” she wrote, adding, “Hormones are no joke.”

This will be Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s first child. The couple tied the knot back n 2018 after two years together.

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of three!

— Erin Biglow