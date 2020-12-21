Mandy Moore Admits To Pregnancy Struggles In Third Trimester: ‘Hormones Are No Joke’

Mandy Moore is getting candid about her pregnancy.

The “This Is Us” star who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith admitted on Instagram stories what she is experiencing in her third trimester.

“Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??” She asked her followers. “I feel like everything just turned on a dime.”



In a following post the next morning, Mandy seemed to be doing better and thanked everyone who weighed in on their own pregnancy experiences.

“Thanks to all who responded and reached out after my message last night about feeling out of sorts. Today is a new day and I feel less “off” but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon,” she wrote. Adding, “Hormones are no joke.”



Last week, the 36-year-old shared a snap of her baby bump on Instagram writing, “30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer. #grateful #dontlookatmymessybathroom.”

In November, the actress won a People’s Choice Award for Drama TV Star and took the stage to thank her fans and also her soon-to-be baby daddy. Clad in a black dress that showcased her new pregnancy curves, Mandy rubbed her belly as she gave her thanks.

“Wow, seriously this is incredible. I am so truly humbled and honored to be among esteemed group of artists and receive this award from you, all of you out there, people, fans watching on TV, inviting us into your homes, it’s just beyond. To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn’t be here without you, you’re part of our growing family,” Mandy began.

“And sharing Rebecca’s story with all of you, continues to be height of my career. And to cast and crew, I’m so proud to work with all of you, you’re some of the best in the business,” Mandy added.

Then she turned the tables to her personal life, sharing that she cannot wait to welcome her first child with her husband, Taylor Dawes.

“And love of my life Taylor, so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you,” Mandy sweetly said. “Let’s please keep each other safe, continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands and be kind to one another. Thank you so much.”

The actress shared the news with fans on social media on Thursday, Sept. 24 that she was expecting her first child.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” she wrote alongside photos of Goldsmith cradling her growing baby bump.

