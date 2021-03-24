Man Arrested After Suspicious Item Removed By Bomb Squad at Queen’s Palace In Scotland

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident at Queen Elizabeth’s Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

On Tuesday, a bomb disposal team were called to her residence after a suspicious item was discovered on the grounds of her home, according to Scotland police.

‘We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday March 23, following a report of a suspicious item. Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.” a police spokesperson said.

Adding, “A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip were not at the residence at the time of the incident, they have been staying at Windsor Castle for much of the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Queen typically hosts a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and only usually spends a week at the residence each year. It is primarily open for tourists year-round.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding attire were displayed at the Edinburgh palace in June 2019 following their wedding ceremony.

