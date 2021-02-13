Madison LeCroy Shares Topless Photo & Reveals Plastic Surgery Made Her ‘More Confident’

Madison LeCroy is speaking her truth.

The “Southern Charm” star opened up about body image and plastic surgery in a candid Instagram post on Saturday, sharing a topless photo of herself alongside a lengthy caption explaining why she’s glad to have gone under the knife.

“I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to [a] 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin,” she began.

Madison went on to share that despite always being “fitness obsessed” and conscious of her diet there can be areas of the body that “don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally,” and she decided to seek professional options to help her achieve the figure she wanted.

“Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more. If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it! If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them!” she added.

The reality alum concluded her post by quoting an American icon known for her similar take on cosmetic procedures.

“Just like Dolly Parton said, ‘If I see something saggin’, baggin’ or draggin’, I’m gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked,'” Madison joked.

The 30-year-old previously kept fans updated on her breast augmentation process. Back in September, Madison posted a selfie from the hospital and expressed gratitude for the medical staff performing her operation.

“If life gives you lemons 🍋 , Dr O’Neil can turn them to melons. Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again,” she wrote at the time.

— Erin Biglow