‘Mad Max’ Star Hugh Keays-Byrne Dead At 73, Charlize Theron Pays Tribute

“Mad Max” star Hugh Keays-Byrne has died at the age of 73.

His rep confirmed to multiple outlets the sad news that the actor passed away on Tuesday morning. His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

The star was best known for his role as the Toecutter in the 1979 “Mad Max” film and he went on to portray Immortan Joe in 2015’s “Mad Max Fury Road.”

Charlize Theron, who played Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 reboot, took to Twitter to remember her late co-star.

“RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend,” she wrote.

Director Brian Trenchard-Smith, a friend of the late actor, also posted a tribute on Facebook.

“I am sad to report that our friend Hugh Keays-Byrne passed away in hospital yesterday. A former Royal Shakespeare Company actor who settled in Australia co-starred in my Man From Hong Kong, and achieved world wide recognition as the Toecutter in Mad Max, and Immortan Joe in Mad Max-Fury Road. This photo reflects the innate sense of humor he brought not only to my film but every production he worked on. He was a fine actor and a good friend to Margaret and myself for 46 years. We spent many happy Sunday mornings with him, his partner Christina, and a group of fellow actors and artists (the Macao Light Company) at the house they shared in Centennial Park. Christina, Jack, Shawn, Tim , Ralph, Robina, our hearts go out to you. Hugh had a generous heart, offering a helping hand to people in need, or a place to stay to a homeless teenager. He cared about social justice and preserving the environment long before these issues became fashionable. His life was governed by his sense of the oneness of humanity. We will miss his example and his friendship. Vale, Hugh,” he wrote.

In addition to his roles in the “Mad Max” films, Hugh also starred in “Sleeping Beauty,” “Moby Dick” and “The Chain Reaction.

— Stephanie Swaim