Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox’s Blood Around His Neck

Machine Gun Kelly always keeps Megan Fox close to his heart.

The singer and rapper revealed on Valentine’s Day in a heartfelt tribute to his love that wears a necklace with the actress’ blood.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote alongside a gallery of photos which included the couple and one of them displayed MGK holding a clear pendant with a drop of blood in the middle.

Megan also shared a sweet post for her boyfriend with an array of photos and videos of the couple together.

“There goes my heart. manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy,” she wrote in part. “the journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him. happy valentine’s day rehab barbie.”

Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly made his debut on “Saturday Night Live” as the musical guest. The “Transformers” star shared a few photos of the couple together on Sunday outside of 30 Rockefeller Center and gushed, writing, “SNL week. Best performance that show has ever seen.

The “Transformers” actress recently responded to rumors that she and her rapper boyfriend are engaged. Megan shared a close-up photo of her left hand sporting a ring with “F*** YOU” etched across the top. Though her jewelry sent the message loud and clear on its own, the 34-year-old also added an unamused emoji to her post.

Megan’s reaction comes shortly after she was spotted with a massive sparkler on the same finger, which ignited speculation that MGK had proposed. Though the mom of three has since set the record straight, it wouldn’t come as a total shock if she and her beau of seven months were planning to say “I do.”

The lovebirds have been openly smitten since confirming their romance last year and neither is afraid of openly declaring just how instant their connection was.

Back in November, Megan gushed to Nylon that her and MGK’s whirlwind romance is a “once in a lifetime thing” of “mythic proportions” that feels like a force of nature.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice but to surrender with reverence and gratitude,” she told the mag.

Adding, “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed.”

MGK has issued similar comments, sharing in an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show that falling for Megan marked the first time he’s ever truly been in love. He also explained to Nylon how their relationship has completely altered his perspective on dating in the public eye.

“Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation. And f***, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star with multiple women and all that…so finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you crash – I love that it can evolve into that,” he said.

