Luke Bryan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Will Miss First ‘American Idol’ Live Show

Luke Bryan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The country superstar tweeted the news on Monday, writing, “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021

The official “American Idol” Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Tweet, writing, “Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.”

They also announced who would be temporarily taking Luke’s seat, adding, “We’re so excited to announce @paulaabdul will be stepping in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as we get closer to crowning a new winner!”

Luke is also set to perform at Sunday’s ACM Awards in Nashville. It’s not yet clear if he will still appear after his positive test.

