WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Luke Bryan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Will Miss First ‘American Idol’ Live Show

Luke Bryan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The country superstar tweeted the news on Monday, writing, “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

The official “American Idol” Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Tweet, writing, “Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.”

They also announced who would be temporarily taking Luke’s seat, adding, “We’re so excited to announce @paulaabdul will be stepping in as a guest judge to join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as we get closer to crowning a new winner!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Luke is also set to perform at Sunday’s ACM Awards in Nashville. It’s not yet clear if he will still appear after his positive test.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Read More

Queen Elizabeth Begins 8-Day Period of Mourning After Husband Prince Philip’s Death

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.