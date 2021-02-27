Lucy Hale Gets Flirty Comment From Skeet Ulrich Days After Lunch Date PDA

We see you, Skeet Ulrich!

The “Riverdale” star, 51, left a flirty comment for rumored girlfriend Lucy Hale, 31, just days after the pair was spotted getting cozy while out and about in Los Angeles.

Lucy shared a sultry Instagram snap this week in which she put her mile-long legs on display in a plaid wrap skirt and stiletto boots during a recent photo shoot, and the actor couldn’t help but offer the look his seal of approval.

“My goodness!” he wrote.

The cheeky reply got thousands of likes from fans and followers, many of whom also applauded Skeet and the “Pretty Little Liars” alum’s budding romance.

Though neither star has commented publicly on their relationship status, a source told People that Lucy and Skeet appeared inseparable during their lunch date earlier this month. Photos obtained by multiple outlets also showed the couple sharing a kiss at the table.

“They arrived in his car and walked to the restaurant with his arm around her shoulders. They waited about 10 minutes for a table during which time she had her arm wrapped around him,” the eyewitness said.

Adding, “After eating he reached over and kissed her twice before getting up and walking to his car. He opened the door for her. They were super into one another. PDA from when they arrived until when they left.”

Despite the public affection, a second insider shared with the mag that things between Lucy and Skeet aren’t serious.

The actor was most recently linked to model Megan Blake Irwin before they called it quits last year after a few months together. He and first wife Georgina Cates share 19-year-old twins. The now-exes divorced in 2005 and Skeet went on to marry Amelia Jackson-Gray in 2012. They split three years later.

As for Lucy, she and former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood reportedly dated last summer.

— Erin Biglow