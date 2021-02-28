Louis Nix, Former NFL & Notre Dame Player, Found Dead Days After Being Reported Missing

Former NFL and Notre Dame player Louis Nix III has died at age 29.

NBC News reports that Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, confirmed his passing to network affiliate WTLV after a vehicle matching his car’s description was found in a pond near his home. On Saturday, the Jacksonville, Fla., sheriff’s office tweeted that Nix had been “located” but did not provide further details.

Nix was reported missing earlier this week. A cause of death has not yet been released.

The athlete was known as “Irish Chocolate” and “Big Lou” in his Notre Dame days, according to an obituary on the university’s website. He graduated with a degree in film, television and theater in 2014 and was a third-round draft pick in the NFL that same year. He went on to play for the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Washington Football Team and most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released in 2017.

In December, Nix was the victim of an attempted armed robbery that left him hospitalized for two weeks with a gunshot wound to the chest. He tweeted an update to followers amid his recovery and explained the nature of his injury.

“I’m alive everyone,” he wrote. “The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me. Thank you all for the positive energy and prayers.”

Prior to learning of Nix’s loss, Wingfield told Jacksonville’s local CBS station WJAX that she grew concerned when he didn’t return a text from her on Tuesday.

“I want nobody to be in my shoes,” she said of his disappearance. “I’m not saying something has happened to my son, prayerfully, I hope it has not, but just not knowing, you know, your kids is your kids.”

