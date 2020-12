Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving Almost 2 Months For College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving almost two months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

A spokesperson at Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California confirmed the 56-year-old’s release to Access Hollywood on Monday.

The former “Fuller House” star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution on Oct. 30. She was set to be released Dec. 27, per the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but because her release date lands on a Sunday there was a possibility, she may have been able to head home for Christmas. Instead, they pushed her release date to Monday.

Lori’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is continuing to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, California. Both defendants were ordered to report no later than Nov. 19th for their prison sentences.

In August, the actress was sentenced to two months behind bars, $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and be under two years’ supervised release.

Loughlin appeared for the virtual hearing alongside her defense attorney, Sean Berkowitz, and wore a cream blouse with her hair down tucked behind her ears and a simple necklace with minimal makeup.

The star expressed gratitude for being allowed to address the court and also shared her remorse before getting emotional and wiping away tears when stating she was ready to “face the consequences and make amends.”

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Lori sentencing happened just hours after her husband received a five-month sentence and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

In May, the couple each pleaded guilty to respective conspiracy and fraud charges related to allegations they paid $500,000 to have their daughters Bella Giannulli, 21, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, despite neither girl having ever participated in the sport. Bella and Olivia have not been charged with any crimes.

When accepting Giannulli’s plea deal, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said the sentence “is sufficient but not greater than necessary punishment under the circumstances,” and chided the fashion mogul.

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family. you have no excuse for your crime and that makes it all the more blameworthy,” Gorton said.