Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With New Car For Christmas

Lizzo gave her mom the surprise of a lifetime!

The singer shared a video on Instagram Sunday of the moment her mom Shari-Johnson Jefferson opened her eyes to see a brand new Audi SUV that her daughter gifted her as an early Christmas present.

Her mom in tears can be heard in the video saying, “You see these things happen on television and you never expect it to happen for yourself.”

Lizzo captioned her the heartwarming video with, “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas 🎄I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

The singer’s dad passed away when she was just 21-year-old old. The following year after he died, she spent a year living out of her car trying to break into the music industry.

Now that she’s a super successful singer, Lizzo is also celebrating new milestones.

In October, the “Juice” singer shared a video reflecting on her vegan journey on TikTok. The pop star showed her favorite recipes and encouraged her fans to always have self-love. The singer has been candid about her lifestyle changes and in June told fans she isn’t slimming down for those who criticize her weight.

The “Good As Hell” songstress also inspired everyone when she took the stage to accept the award for Top Song Sales Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in October.

“I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this, you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are,” she said. “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power they’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are there’s power in your voice.”

