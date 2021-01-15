Liv Tyler Reveals COVID-19 Battle: ‘It Took Me Down’

Liv Tyler is opening up about what it was like to battle COVID-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she tested positive for the virus on New Year’s Eve and had been separated from her family since then.

“Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks,” she wrote alongside a photo snuggled up with two of her three children. “I’m such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and I feel we all need to share our stories, to share information , to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.”

“I tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve day. S**t, I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe,” she continued. “Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down.”

The “Ad Astra” star says the side effects of the virus weren’t just physical, but took a toll on her mentally: “It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative.”

“There are so many strange elements to this sickness,” she continued. “It effects everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma @realbebebuell called it. But It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least.”

Liv says her children helped her through the isolation, writing, “I missed My babies…but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for.”

Now that she’s past her battle with the virus, Liv says she’s “humbled” and is sending her love to those fighting it, adding, “I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this. Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience.”

Liv is currently living in London.

— by Katcy Stephan