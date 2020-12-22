Lifetime Drops Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Brown Documentary Trailer

Lifetime is bringing Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown’s story to television.

On Tuesday, the first trailer for “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All” gave an in-depth look at what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated documentary.

The trailer highlights the parallels between Whitney and daughter Bobbi Kristina, namely their struggles with drug use and deaths three years apart in bathtubs.

Several figures close to the family appear in the teaser, including Randy Jackson, producer/singer Perri “Pebbles” Reid, Whitney’s sister-in-law Tina Brown, Whitney’s former creative director Tiffanie Dixon, Whitney’s goddaughter Brandi Boyd, and more.

In July, Bobby Brown took to Instagram to pay tribute to Bobbi Kristina on the five-year anniversary of her death. “There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you,” he wrote alongside a photo of her as a child.

The two-hour documentary premieres Saturday, February 6 at 8/7c on Lifetime.