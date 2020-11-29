Laverne Cox ‘In Shock’ But ‘Safe’ After She & A Friend Face Alleged Transphobic Attack

Laverne Cox is safe but shaken after a frightening incident over the holiday weekend.

The actress and transgender rights activist got emotional in a 10-minute Instagram video posted Saturday, in which she recounted an alleged attack on her and a friend that she claimed had just taken place.

Laverne, who is trans, shared that she and her unidentified companion were on a socially-distanced walk in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park when a man approached them to ask the time in what she described as an “aggressive” tone. According to Laverne, after her friend answered the man he proceeded to inquire “guy or girl?” which prompted Laverne’s friend to tell him to “f*** off.” At that point, Laverne claimed, the man suddenly started hitting her friend.

The 48-year-old did not provide any details about the alleged attacker and explained that despite taking her phone out to call 911, the situation deescalated so quickly neither she nor her friend had time to reach out for help before it was over. Laverne expressed gratitude that no one was hurt but clarified that she felt “in shock” and “triggered,” adding that this was far from the first time she’d encountered such an experience.

“I have dealt with this a lot, but I guess it never fails to be shocking,” she said. “It’s not safe in the world. I don’t like to think about that a lot, but it is the truth. It’s not safe if you’re a trans person. Obviously, I know this well, but yeah, it’s just really sad.”

Laverne took time to process the episode and reflect on how it connects to her memories of being bullied and harassed throughout her life. Though the “Bad Hair” star said she began to blame herself and wonder if she could have done anything differently, she stayed close to the larger message she wanted to convey to anyone who has suffered similar traumas.

“It’s not your fault that there are people who are not cool with you existing in the world. It was not my friend’s fault. It was not my fault. We have a right to walk in the park. We chose to walk in the park. … It’s not your fault if something like this happens to you. If you can, travel with friends. It’s great to be safe out there. Be careful. I love you. Stay safe. Happy holidays,” she said.

Laverne has spent years using her platform to bring awareness to the dangers facing the transgender community, from partnering with numerous initiatives to spearheading film and TV projects. Following her latest post, fans and famous friends, including Lee Daniels, Kerry Washington and more, flocked to the comment section to offer love and support.

