Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren Welcome Baby Boy: Robert Rocky Lauren

Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband, David, have expanded their family! The couple welcomed son, Robert Rocky Lauren 💙✨, on April 10 and shared the happy news on their Instagram accounts.

Welcome to the world baby Robert Rocky Lauren 💙✨born on April 10th at 11:53am! We are so in love and happy that you have come to complete our wolf pack. We will call you Rocky after the majestic Rocky Mountains where @davidlauren and I were married and where we both grew up going. Robert is my late grandfather’s name and classically cool. We wish for you a happy, healthy, and purpose-filled life with so much love and goodness all your days! We already love you to the 🌜 and infinity and beyond!,” Lauren wrote alongside a sweet photo of the newborn.

David added on his Instagram page that the name Rocky is also a “nod to my favorite movie character.” He said, “@laurenblauren is doing great and we can’t wait to introduce James and Max to their baby brother!”

The couple, who met in 2004, tied the knot in September 2011 after a yearlong engagement. Last September, they marked their nine-year wedding anniversary. They also share two other children, James, 5, and Max, 2.