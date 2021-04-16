WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren Welcome Baby Boy: Robert Rocky Lauren

Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband, David, have expanded their family! The couple welcomed son, Robert Rocky Lauren 💙✨, on April 10 and shared the happy news on their Instagram accounts.

Welcome to the world baby Robert Rocky Lauren 💙✨born on April 10th at 11:53am! We are so in love and happy that you have come to complete our wolf pack. We will call you Rocky after the majestic Rocky Mountains where @davidlauren and I were married and where we both grew up going. Robert is my late grandfather’s name and classically cool. We wish for you a happy, healthy, and purpose-filled life with so much love and goodness all your days! We already love you to the 🌜 and infinity and beyond!,” Lauren wrote alongside a sweet photo of the newborn.

David added on his Instagram page that the name Rocky is also a “nod to my favorite movie character.” He said, “@laurenblauren is doing great and we can’t wait to introduce James and Max to their baby brother!”

The couple, who met in 2004, tied the knot in September 2011 after a yearlong engagement. Last September, they marked their nine-year wedding anniversary. They also share two other children, James, 5, and Max, 2.

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.