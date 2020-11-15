Larsa Pippen Is Battling Coronavirus: ‘I’ve Never Felt Pain Like This’

Larsa Pippen is battling coronavirus. In a since-deleted Instagram Story on Friday, Larsa shared a photo of her legs in bed, captioning the snap, “I’ve been battling Covid for a week. It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

A representative for the 46-year-old “Real Housewives of Miami” alum confirmed her diagnosis to HollywoodLife, saying in a statement, “Yes she has been battling it for a week. She’s had the worst body aches and hard time breathing. We have a doctor coming to the house caring for her.” Access Hollywood has also reached out to Larsa’s rep for comment.

Larsa Pippen made headlines last when she dished on her previous romance with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, addressing her recent falling out with the famous family on “Hollywood Raw Podcast.”

In the interview, Larsa claimed that she briefly dated the NBA player before the Good American co-founder and even introduced him to their inner circle. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe, before Khloe or any of them knew he existed,” she said. “I brought him to a party Kim had… Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe, which is fine. I don’t even care.”

She cited Kanye West as the reason for her distancing from the Kardashian family, claiming he “brainwashed” them.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,“ the mom of four explained. “I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z. How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t. I’m drained.”

— by Katcy Stephan