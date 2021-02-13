Larry King’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Larry King’s immediate cause of death has been revealed.

The iconic TV host passed away from sepsis, according to a death certificate obtained by multiple outlets on Saturday. Per the document, additional underlying causes that contributed to his sepsis include acute hypoxic respiratory failure and end stage kidney disease.

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 23, weeks after he was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 87 years old.

His production company Ora Media announced his passing in a lengthy social media post that morning, sharing “profound sadness” for the loss of their “co-founder, host and friend.”

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement read. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

Following the news of King’s COVID battle, a source close to his family told Los Angeles’ ABC7 on Jan. 2 that he “has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too.”

Adding, “He’s a champ.”

Two days later, a spokesperson for King confirmed to the Associated Press that he had been moved out of the ICU and was breathing on his own.

The broadcaster had previously survived a heart attack and a stroke, as well as both prostate and lung cancer. Per Page Six, he spent his birthday in November hospitalized with a blood flow issue.

Over the summer, King faced back-to-back tragedies when two of his children, son Andy, 65, and daughter, Chaia, 51, died within just weeks of each other.

The veteran journalist has three other children, sons Cannon, Chance and Larry King, Jr., who issued a joint statement on Facebook the morning after he died.

“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘Dad,'” the post read.

The trio went on to honor the personal legacy King left behind beyond the on-air persona viewers had grown to love over his six-decade career.

“He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives,” the post continued.

— Erin Biglow