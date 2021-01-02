Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19 (Reports)

Larry King is reportedly being treated for COVID-19.

The TV legend has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple outlets.

A source close to the King family told Los Angeles’ ABC7 on Saturday that he “has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too.”

Adding, “He’s a champ.”

Per the station, King is currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Additional reports indicate that the longtime CNN host is in isolation and unable to see loved ones.

Access Hollywood has reached out to King’s rep for comment.

The 87-year-old has previously survived a heart attack and a stroke, as well as both prostate and lung cancer. Per Page Six, he spent his birthday in November hospitalized with a blood flow issue.

Over the summer, King faced back-to-back tragedies when two of his children, son Andy, 65, and daughter, Chaia, 51, died within just weeks of each other. The veteran journalist has three other children, sons Cannon, Chance and Larry King, Jr.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow