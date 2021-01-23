Larry King Dies At 87 Weeks After Being Hospitalized With COVID-19

Larry King has died at age 87.

The famed broadcaster passed away Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to his official Twitter account.

Ora Media announced the news in a lengthy post, sharing “profound sadness” for the loss of their “co-founder, host and friend.” Funeral arrangements will be announced in coordination with King’s loved ones, who are asking for privacy at this time.

The statement continued to honor King’s six-decade career in media and his trademark no-nonsense persona.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement read. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

No cause of death was given, but King was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in late 2020.

A source close to the King family told Los Angeles’ ABC7 on Jan. 2 that he “has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too.”

Adding, “He’s a champ.”

Two days later, a spokesperson for King confirmed to the Associated Press that he had been moved out of the ICU and was breathing on his own.

The TV legend has previously survived a heart attack and a stroke, as well as both prostate and lung cancer. Per Page Six, he spent his birthday in November hospitalized with a blood flow issue.

Over the summer, King faced back-to-back tragedies when two of his children, son Andy, 65, and daughter, Chaia, 51, died within just weeks of each other.

The veteran journalist has three other children, sons Cannon, Chance and Larry King, Jr.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow