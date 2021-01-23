Larry King Dead At 87: Wendy Williams, Ryan Seacrest & More Pay Tribute

The broadcasting world is mourning the loss of an icon.

Following the news of Larry King’s death at age 87 on Saturday, his fellow media stars and famous friends shared public condolences along with their favorite memories of the TV icon.

Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter and remembered King as “a dear friend and mentor,” calling him “truly an American treasure.”

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021

Wendy Williams and Katie Couric both referred to King as a “legend” in their respective posts, while Andy Cohen recalled the host’s “amazing voice” and how much he loved the “easy breezy format” of his long-running CNN show, “Larry King Live.”

King’s company, Ora Media, confirmed his passing in a Twitter statement, honoring his six-decade career and signature interview style.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the post read. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed but King was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in late 2020 and moved out of the ICU the first week of January. He had previously survived a heart attack and a stroke, as well as both prostate and lung cancer.

See more celebrity tributes below:

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021

My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing 1) 25 years ago… pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

One of the most memorable moments I’ve had in an interview was the first time I met Larry King & he asked me how it felt “to be so fierce.” May he Rest In Peace. Sending my condolences and prayers to those he leaves behind. pic.twitter.com/y0EkS6DyZM — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King.. one of the only talk show hosts who let you talk. Lengendary❤️🙏🏼 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 23, 2021

— Erin Biglow