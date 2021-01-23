WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Larry King Dead At 87: Wendy Williams, Ryan Seacrest & More Pay Tribute

The broadcasting world is mourning the loss of an icon.

Following the news of Larry King’s death at age 87 on Saturday, his fellow media stars and famous friends shared public condolences along with their favorite memories of the TV icon.

Ryan Seacrest took to Twitter and remembered King as “a dear friend and mentor,” calling him “truly an American treasure.”

Wendy Williams and Katie Couric both referred to King as a “legend” in their respective posts, while Andy Cohen recalled the host’s “amazing voice” and how much he loved the “easy breezy format” of his long-running CNN show, “Larry King Live.”

King’s company, Ora Media, confirmed his passing in a Twitter statement, honoring his six-decade career and signature interview style.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the post read. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed but King was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 in late 2020 and moved out of the ICU the first week of January. He had previously survived a heart attack and a stroke, as well as both prostate and lung cancer.

See more celebrity tributes below:

Erin Biglow

