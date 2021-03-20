Lala Kent Shows Off Post-Baby Body 4 Days After Giving Birth: ‘Proud Of You, Girl’

Lala Kent is embracing new motherhood.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star showed off her post-baby body just four days after giving birth, posing for a full-length mirror selfie and sharing an inspiring attitude about the physical changes she’s experiencing.

“This bod hits different. Proud of you, girl,” she wrote on her Instagram story, captioning a snap of herself in gray athletic shorts and a black sports bra.

Lala and fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed daughter Ocean earlier this week and the happy couple announced her arrival with a heartwarming photo of Lala cradling their newborn in the hospital.

Randall, who is already a proud dad to two daughters from a previous relationship, praised his bride-to-be and baby girl in a sweet caption, writing of Ocean, “she’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!”

In September, Lala announced her pregnancy in a candid moment during her and Randall’s podcast “Give Them Lala…With Randall.” The reality star didn’t hold back when sharing her excitement and noting the special timing she chose to make the big news public.

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s, like, a real-life thing,” Lala said. “I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys, coming through your headphones and speakers. I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out, too — I’m pregnant!”

Lala’s birthday has been a double celebration for her and Randall in the past. The pair got engaged when she turned 28 in 2018. The couple originally planned to wed last April but had to change course due to the coronavirus pandemic.

