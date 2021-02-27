Lady Gaga’s Father Says Family Is ‘Extremely Happy’ After French Bulldogs’ Safe Return

Lady Gaga and her loved ones are feeling gratitude and relief after enduring a frightening ordeal.

The superstar’s father, Joe Germanotta, shared a positive update following the safe return of Gaga’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, and the good prognosis for the pups’ walker, Ryan Fischer.

“We’re happy that Ryan is on the mend. He still in the hospital but he’s healing nicely, and he’s up and around. The dogs are happy. We had them checked out by the vet and everything is fine. The family is extremely happy,” Germanotta told NBC News on Saturday.

Koji and Gustav were stolen while on a walk with Fischer in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Fischer took a gunshot to the chest during the violent theft and a third pup, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered by police. Fischer is in stable condition and authorities have confirmed their investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Tippet told Access Hollywood that a woman – who appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the attack – brought Koji and Gustav to the LAPD’s Olympic station around 6 p.m.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Gaga’s rep for a statement on the pets’ recovery.

Hours before the dogs were located, the singer broke her silence on the harrowing incident in a heartfelt Instagram post pleading for their safe return.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she wrote, captioning a photo gallery of the pups.

Gaga, who is currently in Italy working on her next film, went on to praise her friend Fischer for his strength and devotion.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” she concluded.

