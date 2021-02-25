Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Shot Four Times By Men Who Allegedly Stole Two Of Her Dogs (Reports)

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot in the chest four times on Wednesday night by two men who allegedly stole two of the pop star’s three dogs, according multiple published reports.

The dogwalker, Ryan Fischer was walking her French bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustavo in West Hollywood at 10 PM when the incident reportedly occurred. Fischer was reportedly found barely breathing by police and was transported to a hospital, officials tell the Daily Mail.

Lady Gaga’s dogs Koji and Gustavo are still reportedly still missing while police were able to recover Miss Asia after the pooch was able to briefly get away.

$500,000 is reportedly being offered for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked,” law enforcement sources tell TMZ. The report adds that it is not known if Lady Gaga’s dogs were targeted specifically but that French Bulldogs are expensive so it may be possible that the gunman didn’t know they were owned by the singer.

Paparazzi photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the “Shallow” singer’s bodyguard picking up Miss Asia from a Hollywood police station.

The singer has been in Rome working on a new movie and was just photographed with new brunette locks.

