Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Ryan Fischer Thanks Pop Star After Violent Attack: ‘I Love You’

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, is speaking out for the first time since he was violently attacked during the theft of two of the pop star’s bulldogs.

In a series of two Instagram posts featuring photos of himself in the hospital, Ryan shared details of the harrowing incident. “4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he wrote. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.”

He says he held on to Gaga’s third bulldog, Asia, after dogs Koji and Gustav were taken, adding, “I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

“Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel,” Ryan continued. “I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.”

Ryan went on to thank those who sent him well wishes following the attack, writing, “I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support!”

Ryan also showed gratitude for the authorities, who announced this weekend that Koji and Gustav were safely recovered. “I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do,” he wrote.

“And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it,” Ryan continued. “You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

While Ryan says he still has “healing” to do, for now he can’t wait to be reunited with Gaga’s three dogs, adding, “And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”

— by Katcy Stephan