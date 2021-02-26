Lady Gaga’s Dogs Recovered Safely 2 Days After Theft & Violent Attack On Dog Walker

Lady Gaga‘s French bulldogs have been found safely, two days after they were stolen during a violent attack on her dog walker and friend, Ryan Fischer.

LAPD Capt. Tippet confirmed to Access Hollywood that the dogs, who are named Koji and Gustav, “have been located and are safe.”

The department also shared the news publicly in a tweet, which read, “Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives.”

Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives. https://t.co/c5Z5QMa944 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

Capt. Tippet told Access Hollywood that a woman – who appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the Wednesday attack – brought the pets to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives and a rep for Gaga went to the station and confirmed that they were in fact the pop star’s dogs, Capt. Tippet confirmed. The investigation into their theft and the attack on Fischer is ongoing.

On Wednesday night, Koji and Gustav were taken while on a walk with Fischer in West Hollywood, Calif. A third French bulldog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered by police. Fischer was shot in the chest multiple times and was transported to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The frightening incident left Gaga and her family reeling. The “A Star Is Born” actress, who is currently in Rome filming a movie, shared an Instagram post pleading for their return hours before they were recovered.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote alongside photos of her beloved pets. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Earlier in the day, Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, told NBC News in two separate phone interviews that the whole family is “devastated” and “still suffering.”

“It’s a disgusting act. … It’s totally unexpected. We don’t know whether it was planned or unplanned, but either way it’s a loss. But I can’t stress enough, please act kind and let those animals go,” he said.

Also on Friday afternoon, the family of Ryan Fischer shared a statement thanking Gaga and the public for their support.

It read in part, “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan. Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”