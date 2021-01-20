Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend Michael Polansky Supports Her During National Anthem Performance At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga had her No. 1 fan by her side during one of the most important performances of her career.

The “Rain on Me” singer brought boyfriend Michael Polansky with her to the U.S. Capitol to celebrate President Joe Biden being sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Michael sat next to Gaga and held her hand during the inauguration ceremony, matching her glamorous black and red outfit in an all-black suit, tie and mask. The couple was seated a safe distance away from another A-list pair, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The two snuck in some affection during the formal event. In a photo captured by Reuters and shared by The Daily Mail, Gaga and Michael shared a sweet kiss through their masks.

Gaga briefly left Michael’s side for her big musical moment. The songstress brought the house down with her powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The magnitude of the day was not lost on Gaga, who tweeted about the privilege of getting to participate that morning.

“Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning,” she wrote.

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” she added. “I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

Gaga also shared a close-up of her outfit for the day, which included a meaningful brooch.

“A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other,” she wrote.

Gaga and Michael’s romance has been going strong for more than a year now. After they were first spotted locking lips at a New Year’s Eve bash celebrating the start of 2020, they made things Instagram official during a Miami vacation in February.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned their loved-up shot.