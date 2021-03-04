Lady Gaga Rocks Drastic New Look While Stepping Out In Italy In Massive Platform Heels

Lady Gaga is rocking a whole new look.

The Grammy winner, who is currently in Italy filming Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” stepped out in Rome on March 4, 2021 and she was sporting a new hairstyle – deep brunette locks that were styled in vintage curls.

The “Shallow” singer paired the look with a crisp white Lorenza jacket and matching trousers by Max Mara and super high platform heels. Gaga completed the look with a white face mask and a white Valentino bag, per Harper’s Bazaar.

The new hairstyle is likely due to her role in the film, where she plays Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who also had brown hair.

The 34-year-old will be starring opposite Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons.

Her sighting comes a week after her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in Los Angeles while walking the singer’s three dogs – Koji, Gustav and Asia.

Koji and Gustav were stolen, but have since been recovered and reunited with Gaga’s team. The suspects in the case remain at large.

Fischer is recovering after being hospitalized and broke his silence about the harrowing situation in a lengthy post on Instagram, where he talked about how Asia was a comfort to him when he had initially been attacked.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself,” the post reads in part.

— Stephanie Swaim