Lady Gaga Reveals Hidden Meaning Behind Inauguration Outfit

Lady Gaga is revealing the hidden meaning behind her intricate outfit from President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The “A Star Is Born” actress, who performed the National Anthem at the history-making ceremony, made a stir on social media with her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry.

The ensemble featured a billowing red ballgown, paired with a navy-blue long-sleeved bodice. Gaga wore her platinum blonde hair in a braided crown, and sported a large gold pin on her chest.

Many on Twitter compared the look to a Mockingjay pin from the “Hunger Games” franchise, causing the book series to trend on twitter following her performance.

Gaga herself took to Instagram after the ceremony to explain the true meaning behind her look, sharing a close-up photo of the pin and writing, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Gaga’s sentiment echoes her post from the day before the inauguration, in which she prayed for peace and unity in the nation.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the Capitol rotunda. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

Hours before the inauguration, the “Applause” singer shared what the honor of performing meant to her. Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.”

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” she continued. “I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

— by Katcy Stephan