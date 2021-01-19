Lady Gaga Prays Inauguration Will Be ‘A Day Of Peace For All Americans’ As She Preps For Performance

Lady Gaga is sharing her hopes for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as she prepares for her big performance of the National Anthem.

On Tuesday, the “A Star Is Born” actress shared a photo of herself inside the Capitol rotunda. In the snap, she’s decked out in an all-white ensemble, complete with a matching white mask.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote in the caption. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Gaga’s message comes just over two weeks after President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

NBC News reports that the inauguration will have heightened security, including “tens of thousands of National Guard troops mobilized in a massive show of force.”

Jennifer Lopez, who is also set to perform on Wednesday, shared a video of herself taking selfies with some National Guard members in Washington, D.C. “What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans.”

During a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Alex Rodriguez revealed that his soon-to-be wife is more nervous about her upcoming performance than she was for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show last year.

“To think, in the span of 12 months, she’s done the Super Bowl, New Year’s, now the inaugural. It’s unbelievable. And what’s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility,” he shared.

— by Katcy Stephan