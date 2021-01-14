Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez To Perform at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration

It’s going to be a star-studded inauguration!

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will be performing at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday when he is officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, according to a press release from the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Lady Gaga will perform “The Stars Spangled Banner” and Andrea Hall, a longtime firefighter, will lead in “The Pledge of Allegiance,” Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, will recite a poem. An invocation will be delivered by Father Leo O’Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, both who are longtime friends of the Biden family.

The entire lineup for the day hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected that additional artists will be performing at the event.

Lady Gaga has appeared with Biden on the campaign trail during his 2020 election and has previously worked with as then-vice president on his 2017 “It’s on Us” campaign to prevent sexual assault on college campuses.

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez endorsed Joe Biden for President in October and join him and wife Jill Biden for an honest chat on Instagram live.



The “In The Morning” singer was brought to tears in November following the announcement that Biden-Harris would be the next President and Vice President.

“I’m just crying tears of joy. It is an amazing amazing day. God bless everybody.” – @JLo Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being announced at the next President and Vice President. pic.twitter.com/aM6V3xoquv — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) November 7, 2020

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation,” said president inaugural committee CEO Tony Allen.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a virtual parade and other scheduled events will be live streamed.

A primetime network special, “Celebrating America” in honor of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States and Kamala Harris as Vice President will air on NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN on Jan. 20th at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Tom Hanks with performances by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and more.

