Kylie Jenner Defends Herself After Facing Backlash For Publicizing Makeup Artist’s GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is at the center of another controversy on social media.

Over the weekend, the reality star and makeup mogul took to Instagram Stories to ask her followers to donate to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rada after he was in an accident.

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel,” she wrote. “Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] GoFundMe.”

Kylie donated $5,000 to the campaign, but many on social media scoffed at the thought of the billionaire asking others to donate money.

“Kylie Jenner, a billionaire whose toddler has purses from Hermès, Chanel, and Vuitton, wants you to donate the $60k her makeup artist needs for brain surgery,” one Twitter user wrote. Another quipped, “Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list.?”

Rapper Asian Doll defended Kylie on Twitter, writing in part, “…You still can’t tell somebody what to do with they money…no matter what that lady make she did the right [thing] by raising him 60k period.”

A source told Page Six why Kylie only contributed $5,000, noting that the original GoFundMe sought to raise $10,000, of which $6,000 had already been donated. The goal has since been adjusted to $120,000.

Samuel’s GoFundMe has now raised almost $100 thousand for his medical bills.

UPDATE

Kylie Jenner has responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story in a lengthy statement. “I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,” she wrote.

“Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to him,” she continued.

“After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6K so I put in 5K to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain ,ore awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate. I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam.”

“Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help,” Kylie concluded.

— by Katcy Stephan