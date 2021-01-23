Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Cryptic Selfie

Are Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler back together or just friendly exes?

The former couple got fans talking with identical Instagram posts on Friday, posing together for a rare selfie alongside a cryptic note that seemed to hint they had put their differences aside.

“The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” both captions read.

Jay and Kristin displayed neutral expressions for the photo as the Uncommon James founder also crossed her arms and leaned against her retired NFL quarterback ex. The stars have yet to further clarify their message, but many followers flocked to the comment section to express hope for a reconciliation.

However, others pointed out that Kristin and Jay are likely just presenting a united front as supportive and committed co-parents.

“Looks like they are telling someone or lots of people to f**k off. Good for them, they need to be on the same page. They will be in each other’s lives forever for those babies,” one user wrote.

Kristin and Jay announced their split in a joint statement last April, revealing that they’d come to the “loving conclusion” to divorce after seven years of marriage and a decade together. The duo shares three kids, sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Saylor and they reportedly reached a custody agreement back in May.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” their statement read.

Following Kristin and Jay’s latest post, a source told People that the duo hasn’t decided to give their relationship another try, explaining that they “are friends and single” and “will always have each other’s back no matter what.”

Kristin was most recently linked to comedian Jeff Dye, with whom she enjoyed a romantic getaway to Mexico in December. Neither of them has commented publicly on their current status, but the pair reportedly said “I love you” in a recent Instagram Live video.

Regardless of the speculation surrounding her romantic life, Kristin appears to be staying focused on self-care in the new year.

“The Hills” alum turned 34 on Jan. 5 and reflected on her difficult but ultimately rewarding journey to 2021, posting a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself smiling in front of a festive birthday dessert and sharing with fans why she felt a special reason to celebrate.

“33 was a crazy year to say the least. The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity,” she wrote in her caption. “I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34.”

— Erin Biglow