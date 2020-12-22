Kristin Cavallari Gets Flirty Emoji From Jeff Dye After Romantic Mexico Vacation

It looks like things may be heating up for Jeff Dye and Kristin Cavallari!

Following a steamy vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this month, Kristin and Jeff’s flirtations clearly haven’t slowed down. Kristin posted a beachside snap on her Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the sexy pic, “My heart will always be at the beach.”



And Jeff was clearly picking up what she was putting down. He commented on the pic with three blue heart emojis. The duo first sparked dating rumors in October after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Chicago at a dinner out. Sources reported to UsWeekly at the time that the duo were clearly enjoying each other’s company. However, other rumors swirled that the couple were not indeed a couple — but instead, just enjoying each other’s company.

News of Jeff and Kristin’s romance follows a tough 2020 for Kristin. “The Hills” alum announced earlier this year that she and her husband Jay Cutler were separating after nearly a decade together. The duo share sons Camden, 8, son Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, and wed in 2013.

Now the only big question… will Jeff be ringing in the New Year with Kristin!?