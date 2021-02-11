Kristen Wiig Confirms That She Married Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig seems to have gotten secretly married to Avi Rothman.

During the actress’ interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show on Wednesday, when she was asked how her family is doing she called Avi her husband.

“In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband,” Kristen said. “They make it all better and changed my life in that regard.”

This was the first time that the “Bridesmaids” star has called Avi her husband.

The couple were first spotted in public together in 2016. Avi, who is a writer, actor, producer and director, reportedly got engaged to Kristen in August 2019.

Kristen and Avi welcomed twins via a surrogate although it’s unclear when they were born.

In December 2020, Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover spoke to Kristin where she gushed about her “amazing” twins.

“It’s hard to pick one word because on one hand, I’ve been waiting for these two little ones for so long and they’re my light, I could cry. But we’re in the middle of this horrible time but it’s hard…I’m really grateful and trying to see the positives of being home and all that.”



She added, “I couldn’t be happier and they’re amazing.”

The actress also explained why she decided to be open about her past IVF troubles.

“I felt like if it would help anyone and it’s such a hard thing for women to go through. If it helps anyone then I’m really happy,” she said.

In May 2019, ahead of an episode of “Saturday Night Live” the actress sparked baby speculation when she said, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Kristen admitted on the show. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”