Kristen Stewart Looks Just Like Princess Diana In ‘Spencer’ First Look

The first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has just been revealed and the resemblance is uncanny!

The actress has begun filming Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” and Neon Films which is distributing the upcoming flick in the U.S. shared an image of Kristen in character.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

The 30-year-old actress poses as the late former princess with her classic head tilt while wearing a red coat paired with a black turtleneck and veiled matching black hat.

The highly anticipated film was first announced during the 2020 virtual Cannes Market. It takes place during the early 90s’ over three days during one of Diana’s last Christmas holidays as a royal. It plays out the drama when the mother of two made the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

“Spencer” is expected to be released in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s passing.

Kristen Stewart in November spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about her upcoming role as Princess Diana and admitted that she’s nervous about getting her signature accent wrong.

She joked, “I’m going to mess it up and I’m just going to do my own thing. I haven’t done it yet but I’m sure I’ll mess it up.” Adding, “I have never been as consumed by something for so long so whatever the result is of that I’m sure it’ll be something worthwhile to at least myself.”

