Kristen Bell Praises Dax Shepard’s ‘Commitment To Growth’ In Swoon-Worthy Birthday Tribute

Kristen Bell has a special reason to celebrate 2021.

The actress praised husband Dax Shepard in a heartfelt tribute for his 46th birthday over New Year’s weekend, honoring her longtime love while reflecting on his best qualities and the challenges he overcame in recent months.

“It’s my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots! The one who’s commitment to growth is astounding, who’s honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard 💥🦄🎂🎊🎈🎉” she wrote, captioning a cute selfie of her and Dax cuddled up together.

Kristen’s post comes after Dax revealed on a September episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he had relapsed on painkillers after more than 15 years of sobriety. The actor and director confessed that he’d begun abusing prescription drugs following a motorcycle accident earlier in 2020 and had seven days clean at the time he recorded the podcast.

Kristen addressed the topic for the first time during an October appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” announcing that Dax was doing “really great” and noting that he is far from alone in facing personal struggles.

“Everybody is up against their own demons,” the 40-year-old said. “Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression. Sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

The mom of two went on to share how Dax came to her with a desire for them to formulate a “stronger plan” to reinforce his recovery program going forward, adding that she has every intention to support him along the way.

“I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it,” she said.

— Erin Biglow